Mumbai man bows before local train as services resume, pic amazes Anand Mahindra
Local train services in Mumbai are considered the lifeline of the city. They help millions of people reach their destinations, daily. However, for the past few months the services for general public were restricted in the wake of the pandemic. On Monday, the services were resumed. And now, an image showing the significance that local trains hold for those staying in Mumbai has gone all kinds of viral. It has captured the attention of many, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra. Chances are you will find the post heartening too.
The picture shows a man bowing before a local train in Mumbai.
Anand Mahindra re-shared the picture originally posted by Twitter user Himanshu Parmar. “A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months,” Parmar tweeted while sharing the post.
“The soul of India... I pray we never lose it,” Mahindra wrote while re-sharing it.
Take a look at the share:
People flooded the comments sections of both the posts with heartfelt messages.
An individual wanted to know who captured the picture. To which, Parmar replied:
What are your thoughts on this share?
