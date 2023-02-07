Mumbai man creates ‘convincing presentation’ for dating apps ahead of Valentine’s Day, leaves matches impressed

Making your profile stand out from the rest on a dating app is not always an easy task to accomplish. Probably this Twitter user felt the same and decided to do something very different. He created a presentation and used the slides as pictures for dating app profiles. And, guess what? It worked! While speaking with Hindustan Times, he shared how the presentation not only helped him get more matches on Bumble and Hinge, but also compliments from his matches.

Nairit Gala, a 22-year-old man from Mumbai, shared a few pictures that as a whole form a presentation. The pictures give a snapshot of who he is and what he likes, among other things. “My new dating app photos,” he tweeted while sharing the pictures. The first image shows a photo of Nairit with a text that reads, “Why you should go on a date with me. A convincing presentation by me.” While replying to his own tweet, he also added that he got this idea from another Twitter user.

Take a look at the post to see what else he shared:

Since being posted, the share has received close to 5.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated close to 3,200 likes. People shared various comments while reacting to the post. A few also wrote “Date me” while commenting.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It’s actually not that bad,” posted a Twitter user. “Mere liye bhi bana do please (Please make one for me too),” shared another. “So cute,” expressed a third. “Much convincing,” commented a fourth. “This is so well made I’d swipe right just to say it’s well made lol,” wrote a fifth.

It is not just netizens who were impressed, Nairit shared how he received compliments from his matches for his creativity too. “Matches have increased quite a lot, most of the texts are about the profile too,” he explained.

Here’s a screenshot that shows a compliment from one of his matches on Hinge:

Screenshot of compliment the Mumbai man received from one of his matches.(Nairit)

While talking about his tweet going viral, he said, “And as for viral tweet, genuinely speaking, Twitter blows everything out of proportion a bit - both good and bad.”