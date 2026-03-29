Mumbai man explains how a common restaurant practice quietly pushes diners to spend more: 'Decision is made for you'

Shah suggested that a more transparent approach would be for restaurants to ask customers up front whether they would prefer regular drinking water or bottled water. “But that small question brings awareness. And awareness usually reduces unnecessary spending. So instead, the bottle is placed quietly, and the decision is made for you,” he said.

In his post, Shah argued that this subtle placement acts as a default, nudging customers into spending more. “When something is already placed in front of you, it feels like the default choice. Saying no suddenly requires effort. Asking for a cheaper option feels awkward, so people just go with what’s already there. Customers end up spending more without ever actively choosing to,” he wrote.

Taking to X, Chanakya Shah, co-founder of hydration supplement brand UP&RUN, pointed out how many restaurants place a bottle of water on the table even before customers place an order. He said that what was once an ₹15 mineral water bottle is now often replaced with ₹60 options or premium labels like Vedica and Himalayan.

(Also Read: Mumbai auto driver says he earns ₹2,500 a day after expenses: ' ₹75,000 mahine ka kama rahe hain')

How did social media react? The post has since sparked a discussion online, with users divided over whether the practice is problematic or simply part of doing business.

Some users dismissed the concern, arguing that customers can easily refuse. “Absolutely not, customers can very easily say no. No one is forcing you to buy the bottle. Its just an upsell for a restaurant, after all its a business, and in my experience no restaurant has ever forced me to buy the bottle sitting on the table,” one user wrote.

“The effort is minimal to say no, and ask for other options. We people have become comfortable complaining loudly on social media about services or products we dislike, but don’t have the courage to ask simple questions or simply say no in real life. No wonder we keep running to our parents for simple solutions,” expressed another.

Others, however, said such practices can be misleading, especially for those who may feel uncomfortable saying no. “Some businesses trick people and especially tourists like this. They place water, snacks, and refreshments without asking and then charge for it,” commented another.

“Moreover, GST is again charged on the bottle already having an MRP(which is less). I did have the audacity to argue with a waiter who then called in the manager. When I politely explained that they cannot charge excess over a printed price, he reluctantly slashed my bill,” wrote a third user.

“Just ask for RO water & ur mineral water will be free. If they say RO not working, we don't have RO water or any other excuse, just say u r legally required to provide free drinking water. I have done this at least 100 times & never paid Re 1 even for water even in 5 star hotels,” wrote one user.