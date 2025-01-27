Mumbai man gets chicken instead of paneer in Swiggy order, traces eatery to shockingly filthy area

A Mumbai man took to Instagram to expose the shocking hygiene conditions of a FreshMenu eatery listed on Swiggy. The incident occurred when he ordered a paneer burger but received a chicken burger instead, prompting him to visit the establishment located in Kalina, Santacruz East, to investigate. The eatery is reportedly located in Kalina Mumbai, Santacruz East.(Instagram/@OctaneGuy)

Upon arriving, the man discovered that the eatery was in a highly unsanitary state, with unhygienic surroundings that left him appalled. In his Instagram post, he shared the location details, writing, “Guys pls tag @freshmenu location Kalina Mumbai Santacruz East,” urging others to take notice of the poor conditions.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing comments from both customers and delivery riders, many of whom echoed concerns about the hygiene standards of certain eateries.

A delivery person commented, “As a delivery person.. I wanted to share some of the facts... Never order from hotels [that] do not have dine-in... because almost all dine-out hotels do not maintain hygiene!”

Another user, identifying as a Zomato rider, shared a similar sentiment, stating, “As a Zomato rider... 70 percent [of] restaurants ka yhi haal h. Main to jagah dekh ke customer ko alert kar deta hoon ki dobara wahan se order na kare... baaki wo jane” (Translation: “This is the state of 70 percent of restaurants. I personally check the place and alert customers not to order from there again, but it’s up to them.”).

Take a look at the video:

A user argued, “India deserves this food, I had opened up a kitchen myself and as I had made sure of using the best ingredients and utmost Hygeine but people don't pay the money for such kind of food. They always look for discounts and cheap pricing. This is what you'll be getting. Period.”

Another added, “Pretty much the entire Delhi is like this, I can bet on that......the only few good ones out there which are set up in leftover 10-20% of so-called good areas of Delhi are very expensive.”

HT.com has contacted FreshMenu for a statement. This report will be updated upon their response.

One user wrote, “It’s scary how quality food & hygiene concepts are alien to us!”

