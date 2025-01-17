Reddit user highlights Zepto's confusing bill, sparks online debate: ‘Delete kar de bhai’

A user took to Reddit, calling out the quick-commerce platform—Zepto’s billing system, highlighting the application’s seemingly confusing calculations. The user shared a screenshot of the Zepto checkout page with the caption, “I am too stupid to understand Zepto’s maths, someone smart enough please help.” The post quickly gained traction as users tried to decipher the billing breakdown and identify potential errors. Many users pointed out the addition of a "rain fee" on Zepto.(Reddit/ @r/delhi)

The bill in question included two items: two 1-liter packs of Amul Taaza Toned Fresh Milk priced at ₹112 and an Ambrane Type C to Type C Cable (60W) discounted to ₹19 from its original price of ₹499. The item total & GST was initially listed as ₹611.31 but dropped to ₹231.31 after discounts.

Additional charges included a Promo Voucher (Free Cash) deduction of ₹100 and a handling charge of ₹11.99, reduced from ₹27.99. The processing fee, rain fee, and delivery fee were all listed as ₹0. Despite these deductions, the total bill came to ₹145.29, with Zepto claiming the user saved ₹554.01 on the order.

The Reddit community quickly pointed out discrepancies in the calculation. For instance, while the original item prices added up to ₹611, the app’s claim of ₹554.01 in savings appeared exaggerated given the final total of ₹145.29. Users also noted that the handling charge, instead of being deducted, was added to the total, further complicating the calculation.

Take a look at the post:

The post drew a flurry of reactions, with many users mocking the app’s math. A user wrote, “They just try to advocate the fact that they are doing a lot for their customers, whereas they aren't doing anything.”

Another quipped, “I think I just unlocked a new anxiety: grocery math.”

A user added, “Rain fee is hilarious. By the way, quick commerce is only relying on making the buyer feel that they stole a deal. Whereas it's about time only, when this myth gets busted”

A user quipped, “Next step will be to introduce sunlight fees in summer.”

Another added, “Surprise they did not add oxygen fee, refrigeration fee,ceo's foreign trip fee.”

One added, “Tap on “item total & GST”. They are hiding charges there.”

A user wrote, “App delete kr de bhai.”

Earlier this week, a woman from Bengaluru uncovered new evidence showing how quick-commerce platforms use different pricing strategies for Apple and Android users. Instagram user Pooja Chhabda conducted a simple experiment on Zepto, demonstrating that the platform charges iPhone users more than twice the price for the same product compared to Android users.

Chhabda used both an iPhone and an Android device to access Zepto. She demonstrated that the price of 500 grams of grapes on the Android phone was ₹65, while for iPhone users, the same quantity was priced at ₹146—more than double the amount.