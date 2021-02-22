Mumbai man’s superb dosa making skills leave netizens spellbound. Watch
Fans of street food know all too well that it’s not just the taste of the dish being served that’s important, it’s also the way it’s prepared that makes it what it is. Days ago, a video of some drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ won over netizens who couldn’t stop sharing the clip on social media. Now, another Mumbai vendor’s dosa making skills have impressed people.
A video posted on a Facebook page called Street Food Recipes shows the man’s special dosa making skills and of course the scrumptious looking dosa itself.
“Mumbai's Famous Rajnikant Style Dosa!” says the post shared on Facebook. It goes on to add that the dish is served at Muttu Dosa in Hindmata, Dadar. We’ll just let you watch the video and enjoy the process. But beware, it may make you want to grab tasty dosa yourself.
Since being shared on February 19, the video has collected over 1.2 million reactions and many comments.
“Yummy yum… Very nice showmanship with the sliding of the plates. Well done,” shared an individual. “The best dosa one can have and Muthu uncle makes them delicious with a smile always on his face...been having them since childhood and still searching a hotel or place which can serve better dosas than him!” posted another.
The video was also shared by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle. “The skill, speed and focus of this man from making dosa to serving it is amazing,” he posted in his tweet written in Hindi.
What do you think about these dosa making skills?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man’s superb dosa making skills leave netizens spellbound. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple takes in delivery driver stranded in snow, story may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koala named Triumph climbs and runs thanks to prosthetic foot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sid the doggo meets his puppy sister for the first time. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb unit called to investigate abandoned bag. This is what they found inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh minister rides 50 foot-high giant wheel to catch phone network
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day is all of us
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She twirls 30 hoops simultaneously for 35 seconds. Guinness Records share clip
- “They look so cool all spinning together, said an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With no visitors, Louvre in Paris gets rare chance to refurbish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rage room' in Brazil’s Sao Paulo helps people to vent their anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox