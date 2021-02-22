Mumbai man’s superb dosa making skills leave netizens spellbound. Watch

Fans of street food know all too well that it’s not just the taste of the dish being served that’s important, it’s also the way it’s prepared that makes it what it is. Days ago, a video of some drool-worthy ‘flying dosa’ won over netizens who couldn’t stop sharing the clip on social media. Now, another Mumbai vendor’s dosa making skills have impressed people.

A video posted on a Facebook page called Street Food Recipes shows the man’s special dosa making skills and of course the scrumptious looking dosa itself.

“Mumbai's Famous Rajnikant Style Dosa!” says the post shared on Facebook. It goes on to add that the dish is served at Muttu Dosa in Hindmata, Dadar. We’ll just let you watch the video and enjoy the process. But beware, it may make you want to grab tasty dosa yourself.

Since being shared on February 19, the video has collected over 1.2 million reactions and many comments.

“Yummy yum… Very nice showmanship with the sliding of the plates. Well done,” shared an individual. “The best dosa one can have and Muthu uncle makes them delicious with a smile always on his face...been having them since childhood and still searching a hotel or place which can serve better dosas than him!” posted another.

The video was also shared by IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle. “The skill, speed and focus of this man from making dosa to serving it is amazing,” he posted in his tweet written in Hindi.

हम किसी भी फील्ड में हों, उसमे इस स्तर की मास्टरी पा लें तो ज़िन्दगी सफल हो जाएगी... pic.twitter.com/6vvGKQijKy — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 22, 2021





What do you think about these dosa making skills?

