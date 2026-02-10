Mumbai man uses Zepto to help his sister catch flight on time, COO Vikas Sharma responds

People often use Zepto for late-night deliveries, but using it as a way to help someone catch a flight is a new one. Faced with a sister who was definitely still asleep for a 6:00 am flight and a mother in a panic, a Mumbai man, in a brilliant bit of quick thinking, turned the grocery delivery into a personalised flight-saving service. With the help of a kind delivery partner, he woke his sister so she could catch her flight on time. The Mumbai man’s story about using Zepto to help his sister has surprised people. (Representational image). (Unsplash, File Photo)

“Zepto helped my sister catch the flight on time,” Mumbai-based Rishabh Agarwal wrote. He explained, “My sister had a scheduled flight at 6am and had requested my mom to wake her up at 3am (not sure why an alarm wouldn't suffice). At 3.15am my mother called me panicking saying her phone was switched off. At that hour either I go to Powai from Parel (40 mins) to check on her, or I could just Zepto at her place.”

Also Read: 12 pm login to FIFA break: Zepto intern shows 'day in the life' at startup

He continued, “Order placed at 3.20am, Vikas bhai (delivery partner) was told about the situation and immediately agreed to help us out. He was on call with us for the next 10 mins and delivered the order at 3.30am. On time, impeccable delivery service and an instant check on whether everything is alright.”

Agarwal concluded his post by thanking Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya V. “Thank you so much for building such an amazing platform! Zepto was a safety check for our loved ones today.”