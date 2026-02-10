Mumbai man uses Zepto to help his sister catch flight on time, COO Vikas Sharma responds
Zepto's COO dropped a comment on the Mumbai man’s LinkedIn post about using the delivery platform to help his sister catch a flight on time.
People often use Zepto for late-night deliveries, but using it as a way to help someone catch a flight is a new one. Faced with a sister who was definitely still asleep for a 6:00 am flight and a mother in a panic, a Mumbai man, in a brilliant bit of quick thinking, turned the grocery delivery into a personalised flight-saving service. With the help of a kind delivery partner, he woke his sister so she could catch her flight on time.
“Zepto helped my sister catch the flight on time,” Mumbai-based Rishabh Agarwal wrote. He explained, “My sister had a scheduled flight at 6am and had requested my mom to wake her up at 3am (not sure why an alarm wouldn't suffice). At 3.15am my mother called me panicking saying her phone was switched off. At that hour either I go to Powai from Parel (40 mins) to check on her, or I could just Zepto at her place.”
He continued, “Order placed at 3.20am, Vikas bhai (delivery partner) was told about the situation and immediately agreed to help us out. He was on call with us for the next 10 mins and delivered the order at 3.30am. On time, impeccable delivery service and an instant check on whether everything is alright.”
Agarwal concluded his post by thanking Zepto co-founders Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya V. “Thank you so much for building such an amazing platform! Zepto was a safety check for our loved ones today.”
What did Zepto COO Vikas Sharma say?
Reacting to the LinkedIn post, the delivery platform exec posted, “On behalf of Vikas Bhai (delivery partner), happy to know that we were able to help here. Thanks for the lovely post . From me, proud of Vikas to go above and beyond to fulfill customer expectations. Thank you Rishabh Agarwal for sharing it.”
How did others react?
The post impressed many, prompting a flurry of responses. An individual expressed, “The most powerful features of a product are sometimes discovered by users, not designed on a roadmap.”
Another commented, “This wouldn’t be possible in a gated society as the security wouldn’t let the delivery guy go up without the approval on mygate/nobrokerhood app.”
A third added, “So glad everything worked out! And huge thanks to Vikas bhai for stepping in like a champ. Hope your sister caught her flight comfortably.” Agarwal replied that she did. A fourth wrote, “It’s impressive how effortlessly you came up with this idea. Appreciate you as well for such a wonderful thought.”
