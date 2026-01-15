College student delivers for Zepto after classes, says paid internships are too hard to find

A viral post on X is highlighting the grim reality of the modern job market after a college student revealed why he chose a Zepto delivery job over a corporate internship. Sharing the encounter, an X user explained that while internships are plentiful, paid opportunities remain elusive for many. By choosing to deliver orders to support his family rather than working for free, the student has sparked a massive online debate about the "exploitation" of unpaid internships and the growing necessity of the gig economy for India’s youth. An X user shared about the college student’s experience. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I met my friend’s younger brother. He is doing his degree. After college, he works part-time at Zepto. Carrying bags. Delivering orders. Earning pocket money,” Swapnil Kommawar wrote on X.

Also Read: Blinkit delivery partner who earned ₹ 763 in 15 hours invited for lunch by Raghav Chadha Kommawar shared that he asked the student why he wasn't doing an internship. With a smile, the youngster replied, “Internships are easy to find. But paid internships? Very hard.”

The X user continued, “So he chose part-time work by understanding family conditions. At least money comes in. At least he is not sitting idle. Not a big job. Not a big salary. But a big lesson!”