College student delivers for Zepto after classes, says paid internships are too hard to find
The college student chose to work as a delivery driver to help his family.
A viral post on X is highlighting the grim reality of the modern job market after a college student revealed why he chose a Zepto delivery job over a corporate internship. Sharing the encounter, an X user explained that while internships are plentiful, paid opportunities remain elusive for many. By choosing to deliver orders to support his family rather than working for free, the student has sparked a massive online debate about the "exploitation" of unpaid internships and the growing necessity of the gig economy for India’s youth.
“I met my friend’s younger brother. He is doing his degree. After college, he works part-time at Zepto. Carrying bags. Delivering orders. Earning pocket money,” Swapnil Kommawar wrote on X.
Kommawar shared that he asked the student why he wasn't doing an internship. With a smile, the youngster replied, “Internships are easy to find. But paid internships? Very hard.”
The X user continued, “So he chose part-time work by understanding family conditions. At least money comes in. At least he is not sitting idle. Not a big job. Not a big salary. But a big lesson!”
Social media reacts:
An individual posted, “This hits differently. It’s not about the job title, it’s about the mindset.” Another added, “This is actually a very good approach which is practised in Western education systems. By doing jobs during studies, kids learn a lot about finances, communication and overall leadership.”
A third expressed, “Internships = exploitation in our country, at least as much as I have seen. You cannot buy someone's time in return for a meaningless certificate that no one will bother with. Unless there is a major brand or decent real-life learning, most unpaid internships are a scam.”
A fourth wrote, “Good thought and impressive sense of responsibility. However, odd jobs won't bring in the required skills to boost academic learning.”