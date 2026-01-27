12 pm login to FIFA break: Zepto intern shows 'day in the life' at startup

The latter half of the video leans into a more relaxed workplace vibe. At 5 pm, the intern is seen playing FIFA “with the boys”, while 6 pm is labelled “international sutta break time”. The workday, as per the video, ends at 8 pm, when he logs out. The clip concludes with a plug announcing that Zepto is hiring.

The video shows the intern’s day starting at 12 pm. It opens with a shot of a green Porsche parked outside the office, setting a luxury-toned backdrop. By 12:30 pm, the text overlay reads, “Had a meeting with the co-founder,” followed by a 1:45 pm visit to a Zepto store to “check a few things”.

A video titled “day in the life of an intern at Zepto” has gone viral on Instagram, offering a glossy glimpse into startup life. Shared by Instagram user Akshat Tickoo, the clip documents what he claims is a typical workday during his internship at quick-commerce company Zepto.

Since being shared, the video has garnered several likes and comments.

According to Tickoo’s LinkedIn profile, he is a Strategy and Operations intern at Zepto. He is also the founder of RNTL, a designer fashion rental platform.

About Zepto Zepto, founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing quick-commerce startups. Known for its promise of delivering groceries in minutes, the company operates dark stores across major Indian cities and has attracted significant funding from global investors.

In 2025, Kaivalya Vohra, 22, became the youngest entrant on the M3M Hurun India Rich List. The average age of the people who have made the list is 65. At just 22, Vohra has amassed a fortune of ₹4,480 crore.

“The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 chronicles India’s shift from a services-centric past to a deep-tech, product-led powerhouse…….The meteoric rise of Zepto’s co-founders, Kaivalya Vohra, 22, and Aadit Palicha, 23, highlights how technology and innovation are compressing wealth-creation timelines. India’s wealth story is now about speed, disruption, and home-grown brains with global impact," Hurun India's report said.