News / Trending / Mumbai Police lists ‘small acts’ that make the city feel like home

Mumbai Police lists ‘small acts’ that make the city feel like home

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 29, 2023 12:23 PM IST

Mumbai Police shared a series of creatives on Instagram to list the “small acts” that make people fall in love with this city.

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a sweet post about the city, and it has won people’s hearts. In their share, they added a few “small acts” that make Mumbai feel like home for the people residing there.

The image shows a slide on ‘small acts’ shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
“In a city where time is everything, we appreciate all those who take the time out to help a fellow Mumbaikar,” the police department wrote as they shared a series of creatives with varied texts written on them on Instagram. The first slide has a line that reads, “Small acts that make Mumbai feel like home immediately.” The next one lists the first reason, “The kind driver that stopped to let you cross the busy road.”

Take a look at this post to know what else Mumbai Police wrote:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 5,500 likes and counting. The share has also received several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about the Mumbai Police’s post?

“The kind commuter who helps a newbie navigate through Mumbai locals,” posted an Instagram user. “Yes, totally relatable facts,” agreed another. “My bike went out of fuel on a flyover and within 1 minute a guy on a scooter towed me up until I reached a gas station. I love this city!” shared a third. “Totally true,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

