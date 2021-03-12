Mumbai Police posts pineapple on pizza may work but this mask-related jodi won’t
Do you use Instagram regularly? Then you may have noticed the posts shared by Mumbai Police on the photo and video sharing platform. The department uses their social media presence to put forth advisory posts. From spreading awareness about cyber-crime to reminding people about the safety guidelines regarding the ongoing pandemic, they share all sorts of posts with a twist of creativity. Often those shares make people chuckle too. Case in point, this mask-related share by the department.
In their latest post, they shared an image about the jodis which are not exactly most people’s favourite – pineapple and pizza or biryani and elaichi or avocado and chocolate. There is also another mask-related pair they mentioned and explained in the post’s caption why it is an “unsafe combination.”
Take a look at the post to know about it:
Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the post has already gathered nearly 3,200 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some explained how they love the posts shared by Mumbai Police, a few reminded others about importance of wearing masks.
“Award for amazing content,” wrote an Instagram user. “The combination and the creativity. Mumbai police got no chills,” shared another. “Lol! Nailed it,” said a third. "Masks are very important," expressed a fourth.
What are your thoughts on the post?
