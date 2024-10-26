Menu Explore
Mumbai police share video guide to help commuters spot tampered auto-rickshaw meters: 'No rocket science'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 26, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Mumbai Police released a video guide to help commuters identify tampered auto-rickshaw meters after rising complaints about inflated fares.

Auto-rickshaw fares in Mumbai are reportedly rising faster than anticipated, leading commuters to suspect meter tampering. An incident recently went viral where an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly exploited tourists by tampering with his meter to increase fares unfairly. Following significant backlash on social media, Mumbai Traffic Police issued a video guide on Wednesday, demonstrating how commuters can identify tampered meters and avoid falling prey to such fraudulent practices.

Mumbai Police released a video guide to help commuters identify tampered auto-rickshaw meters. (X/@MTPHereToHelp)
Mumbai Police released a video guide to help commuters identify tampered auto-rickshaw meters. (X/@MTPHereToHelp)

(Also read: Mumbai real estate agent drives auto rickshaw as hobby, shares these life hacks. Watch)

Police guide on detecting tampered meters

In the video, a Mumbai Police officer explains a simple method for checking meter integrity. The officer points to a specific “blinking point” on the meter—a tell-tale sign of tampering. According to the guide, if this blinking light continues after the handle button is turned off, it likely indicates a manipulated meter.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared this guide on social media, with a cautionary caption that read, “Wondering how your auto-rickshaw bill is travelling faster than light? No rocket science – here’s a simple guide to help you identify whether the Auto Rickshaw meter is faulty or not. Stay aware, identify, and complain about the faulty meters.”

Watch the clip here:

Police take legal action against driver

In a follow-up post, Mumbai Traffic Police confirmed that strict action had been taken against the driver involved. The measures include filing a First Information Report (FIR), canceling the driver’s permit, and seizing his vehicle.

(Also read: Woman's wholesome surprise for auto-rickshaw driver will put a smile on your face. Watch viral video)

Social media reaction and calls for innovation

The video guide quickly gained traction on social media, racking up over four lakh views. Many online users praised the police’s proactive approach and suggested innovative solutions. One user proposed, “Why not create a mobile app that automatically detects such fraud?” Another user commented, “Great to see action, but we need a more permanent solution.”

As more people shared the post, some reactions took a lighter tone. “Mumbai auto-rickshaws running faster than my hopes and dreams!” one user joked. Another wrote, “Finally, a guide that tells me why I’m paying a premium for my commute!”

