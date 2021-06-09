Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai city and its suburban areas on Wednesday, including Thane. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most localities in Mumbai reported between 40 to 70mm of rainfall.

While some welcomed the showers, others were not so happy. Many took to social media to express their reactions as rains began to hit the city. Some also showcased their creativity by sharing memes. A few celebrated the notion of romance associated with rains and posted different tweets.

The change in weather disrupted the daily lives and commute routine. Four subways were also closed in the first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai.

Many took to social media to express their reactions as rains began to hit the city. While some welcomed the showers, others were not so happy. Many took the opportunity to share videos and images of the showers.

People also shared different tweets documenting their reactions. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “There is something magical and soothing about the rains....the pitter patter drops....the cool breeze....the washed leaves...Driving away the heat and our blues.”

ANI also shared a few images on Twitter:

Maharashtra: Roads submerged in Mumbai's Parel following heavy rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/heTm1UAbjl — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Which tweet did you like the most?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON