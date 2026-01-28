Mumbai taxi driver overcharges woman then gives her advice on how to avoid scams: ‘Agli baar meter se jaana’

A Mumbai commuter was left stunned when a taxi driver admitted he had overcharged her for a 7-minute journey from Crawford Market to Churchgate. Despite taking the extra money, the driver showed the passenger the actual fare on the meter at the end of the trip and gave her advice on navigating the city's transport system without being cheated. The driver concluded the ride by telling the passenger to take care of themselves and avoid flat-rate deals. The post about the Mumbai taxi driver sparked chuckles on social media. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I was at Crawford Market in Mumbai and needed a taxi to Churchgate, which was barely 7 minutes away. The driver quoted ₹200, I negotiated it down to ₹150, and he agreed without hesitation,” X user Mudrika wrote.

Also Read: Mumbai woman praises Bengaluru cab driver who got her sandwiches mid-ride: 'Mujhe aap humesha yaad rahoge' Explaining what the driver did after the trip, she continued, “When we reached and I paid him, he suddenly said, ‘maine aapse ₹30-40 extra he charge kiya hai’ and showed me the meter too, saying ki ‘ye dekho meter pe 110 he aaya hai. Agli baar kahin bhi jaao toh meter se jaana. Aap naye ho yahan isliye bata raha hun. Take care of yourself’.”

The entire incident left the woman stunned by how the man gave her “genuine advice” on how to not get scammed while admitting to overcharging her.

“The honesty mixed with the hustle was the most Mumbai thing ever. But walked away somehow feeling like I’d just learned something valuable about this city and its people,” she expressed.