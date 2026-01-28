Mumbai taxi driver overcharges woman then gives her advice on how to avoid scams: ‘Agli baar meter se jaana’
A woman shared that a Mumbai taxi driver charged her ₹150 for a seven-minute ride.
A Mumbai commuter was left stunned when a taxi driver admitted he had overcharged her for a 7-minute journey from Crawford Market to Churchgate. Despite taking the extra money, the driver showed the passenger the actual fare on the meter at the end of the trip and gave her advice on navigating the city's transport system without being cheated. The driver concluded the ride by telling the passenger to take care of themselves and avoid flat-rate deals.
“I was at Crawford Market in Mumbai and needed a taxi to Churchgate, which was barely 7 minutes away. The driver quoted ₹200, I negotiated it down to ₹150, and he agreed without hesitation,” X user Mudrika wrote.
Explaining what the driver did after the trip, she continued, “When we reached and I paid him, he suddenly said, ‘maine aapse ₹30-40 extra he charge kiya hai’ and showed me the meter too, saying ki ‘ye dekho meter pe 110 he aaya hai. Agli baar kahin bhi jaao toh meter se jaana. Aap naye ho yahan isliye bata raha hun. Take care of yourself’.”
The entire incident left the woman stunned by how the man gave her “genuine advice” on how to not get scammed while admitting to overcharging her.
“The honesty mixed with the hustle was the most Mumbai thing ever. But walked away somehow feeling like I’d just learned something valuable about this city and its people,” she expressed.
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “Mumbai teaches you about life in weird ways!” Another added, “Every day something new to learn.”
A third commented, “That's a classic Mumbai moment—honest yet hustling! It really shows the city’s unique character and spirit. Glad you got some local wisdom along the way.” A fourth wrote, “That story perfectly captures the spirit of Mumbai—honest hustle mixed with practical advice. It’s great that the driver cared enough to share a tip for next time, even while doing his own business.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
