Mumbai techie celebrates buying MacBook with earnings from his online business: ‘I’m so happy right now’
Social media users congratulated the Mumbai techie on his personal milestone of buying an Apple device.
Social media is celebrating a Mumbai techie who turned a second-hand laptop into a profit-making machine. In just 200 days, he went from making his first dollar to earning over $2,800 as a solopreneur. The culmination of his hard work was the purchase of a new MacBook, a moment he described as a dream come true after months of dealing with slow hardware and building a community on X.
“200 days ago, I made my first dollar online,” Aditya Jaiswal wrote on X. Giving a quick look at his journey, he shared about growing his X account, making money as a solopreneur and starting his journey on a second-hand computer.
He wrote, “Grew my X account to 13.3k followers. Made $2,800+ as a solopreneur. Started with a second hand super slow laptop.”
He then shared the personal milestone he achieved and posted, “Today, I finally bought myself a MacBook with my own money. I’m so happy right now.”
He concluded his tweet with two pictures. One of the pictures shows him posing with his newly purchased laptop. The other one is of him taking a picture with his MacBook camera.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “I know how it feels. Congratulations. You must have so many stories that you want to tell.” Another added, “So freaking cool to watch your whole journey to this point. Keep going, buddy.”
A third expressed, “Best post I’ve seen all day, hands down! Keep following your passions, and good things will keep happening.” A fourth wrote, “This is really inspiring to see, well done.”
Expressing his happiness, Jaiswal, in a reply to his own tweet, wrote, “Just look at the smile on my face. In the last 3–4 years, I’ve never been this happy.”