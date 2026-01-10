Mumbai techie celebrates buying MacBook with earnings from his online business: ‘I’m so happy right now’

Social media is celebrating a Mumbai techie who turned a second-hand laptop into a profit-making machine. In just 200 days, he went from making his first dollar to earning over $2,800 as a solopreneur. The culmination of his hard work was the purchase of a new MacBook, a moment he described as a dream come true after months of dealing with slow hardware and building a community on X. A Mumbai techie whose tweet about buying a new laptop has gone viral. (X/@AdityaShips)

“200 days ago, I made my first dollar online,” Aditya Jaiswal wrote on X. Giving a quick look at his journey, he shared about growing his X account, making money as a solopreneur and starting his journey on a second-hand computer.

Also Read: Entrepreneur who learned ‘everything on YouTube’ builds $1.4 million business, shares his journey He wrote, “Grew my X account to 13.3k followers. Made $2,800+ as a solopreneur. Started with a second hand super slow laptop.”

He then shared the personal milestone he achieved and posted, “Today, I finally bought myself a MacBook with my own money. I’m so happy right now.”

He concluded his tweet with two pictures. One of the pictures shows him posing with his newly purchased laptop. The other one is of him taking a picture with his MacBook camera.