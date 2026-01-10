Entrepreneur who learned ‘everything on YouTube’ builds $1.4 million business, shares his journey

What does it take to turn a struggling business into a million-dollar success? For Canadian entrepreneur Tuan Le, it took thousands of cold emails and the refusal to quit during a pandemic. Starting with no experience, Le built his portfolio by charging local businesses minimal fees. After a breakthrough third year, during which his income jumped from $12,350 to $110,000, his business scaled rapidly, eventually reaching a staggering $1.4 million in total earnings. What is interesting is how Le started his business after learning video editing on YouTube. Canadian entrepreneur Tuan Le. (Instagram/@tuann_lee)

Le shared that in the first year of starting the business, he earned a total of $8500. “I started doing video for local business with no experience or business background. I charged very little to build my portfolio.”

Though he earned $17,000 the year after, he lost most of his clients during the pandemic. He entered year three while still in lockdown and initially made about $12,350. Unfettered, however, he invested all he had in his business, sent thousands of cold emails and his hard work paid off as he ended up making $110,000.

In the fourth year, he hired his first employee and made a total of $350,000. He now has a team of 15 people, and the founder said that some of the biggest brands are his clients. He continued that he earned a total of $1.4 million in the fifth year.

“The third year of this journey was hard. I tried so hard for so long, and nothing was working. I thought about giving up and going back to school,” Tuan Le wrote on Instagram.

He added, “But I’m glad I stuck it out long enough to get lucky. Running a business has been one of the hardest, yet most fulfilling, things I’ve ever done.” he concluded the post with a series of visuals.