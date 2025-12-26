Entrepreneur earning 4 lakh a month says ‘ye dil mange something else’, posts about feeling unhappy

An entrepreneur posted on Reddit about earning ₹4.1 lakh a month but still feeling unsatisfied and empty. This sparked many replies from others with high incomes who feel the same way. The 32-year-old said that, despite having a steady income and a respected business, something still feels missing. A Reddit post by an entrepreneur about feeling unhappy despite having a considerable income has gone viral. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“Worked hard to reach .. 4.1L a month but not happy,” the individual wrote, adding, “I am 32 earning 4 lakhs a month... on paper everything looks successful but ye dil mange something else I don't know what will make me happy.”

The person, who later claimed in the comments to be an entrepreneur, continued by stating that they had a good income and a respected business, noting that they did not experience any financial stress.

“But mostly I don't feel happy or fulfilled. The excitement I thought money would bring didn't show up; instead, there is a constant feeling of something missing,” the person continued.

A post by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “I barely take home 25% of what you get in a month, but I am in a similar situation. This happens most of the time, but what we are doing is not us when we keep ourselves aside, our priority aside, and do what is required to be done. If I am doing a job, which I do not like, that will impact my mental health for sure, be the business, be the job.” The OP responded, “It's not like I don't love my work, but yes, I keep my priorities aside when I feel like doing something. But then the work doesn't come in between. It's that my family's priority matters first to me, what they want, including my time.”

Another suggested, “Build a good gaming setup, buy games from steam, make in-game friends, stream or just play, Have fun. Or else get a bike, go on rides. Don't be stingy as these people end up nowhere. I started earning when I was 18 and realised money is just a piece of paper if it can't make me happy.” The OP replied, “Yeah, I started earning good money really late in life, so I have a constant fear of what if I lose it, so I keep saving the maximum of it.”

A third expressed, “Well, today is one of those days where I feel exactly the same as you. I make around 10 per month, give or take. Many other things are also sorted out, but I don't know why I still feel sad. I’m grateful for everything I have, but there are some days when you know...” A fourth commented, “You shouldn’t be in this state, bro. Look at all those people who find joy every day—learn from them. You can move toward that; try to figure out what you’re missing. I have a kid and ₹60k in the bank, and I’m happy. You have to appreciate something in life for it to feel joyful.”

While responding to people’s comments about starting a business, the OP said they already have one.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)