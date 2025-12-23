Watch: Indian-origin entrepreneur turns heads in a saree while Christmas shopping in US

An Indian-origin entrepreneur is making waves online with her recent video, which shows her exploring a mall in the US while wearing a saree she designed herself. While some shoppers couldn't help but stare, the social media reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising her. Indian-origin entrepreneur Sakshi Sharma Vaidya wearing a saree in a mall in the US. (Instagram/@uptownmommy)

“Wore a saree to a mall for Christmas shopping. Wore it because I felt like it,” Sakshi Sharma Vaidya wrote as she posted a video of her exploring a mall in saree. She further added, “Thoughts?”

Though short, the video has gone viral and earned appreciative remarks from many on social media. The footage opens with a text insert which reads, “Wore a saree to a mall for Christmas shopping.”

In the video, Vaidya is seen wearing a gorgeous blue saree, which she later revealed that she designed herself. She explores the mall, looking at various items on display.

She says, “Oops, I did it again! This time I wore a saree to a mall for Christmas shopping. I got some head turns, some confused looks, and lots of compliments.” The video captures people’s looks, with some of them continuing to stare at her.

Why a saree?

Explaining her decision, Vaidya says, “I did not wear a saree to stand out. I wore it because culture is not a costume. It's a choice.” She elaborates, “Clothing is a way to express myself, and I wear what I feel like.

What did social media say?

An individual expressed, “Now this is the Christmas Vibe we need.” Another posted, “Wow, this is the vibe we all need, you look gorgeous in that saree” with a heart emoji. Several others showed their reactions through the same emoticon.

A third commented, “Lovely saree from where?” The entrepreneur revealed, “I designed it.” A fourth wrote, “Looking Gorgeous!! So good to see that it made such a pleasant impression on so many peeps.”

At the time of writing this report, Sakshi Sharma Vaidya had nearly 140,000 followers and over 1,500 posts. The posts she shared on Instagram capture her life with her family and her work. Some of them also involve fitness, fashion, and health recipes.