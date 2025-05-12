Mumbai women hang on to footboard of moving train after Kalyan Ladies Special delayed by 40 mins. Watch

In a shocking incident, a group of women were seen travelling in a local train in Mumbai, not inside but outside of it. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), an account named Mumbai Railway Users posted the brief clip sharing details of what prompted the women to travel in such a manner. The women travelled outside the moving train.

Women hang outside moving Mumbai local

In the video, the women held onto the train as they stood on a footboard hanging outside. One of them was also heard screaming. Another woman quickly turned her face away when she saw they were being recorded. As per the post, the Kalyan Ladies Special was delayed by 40 minutes forcing them to take this step. The train plies between Kalyan and Mumbai CST.

The video was shared with the caption, "#ViralVideo #CRFixLocalTrainDelays Today’s Ladies Special from Kalyan was delayed by 40 mins, forcing women to hang on the footboard—an unsafe and risky commute. Railways term this dangerous, yet delays continue. @AshwiniVaishnaw, pls review the delay data." The official account of Railway Seva wrote, "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official."

Internet reacts to video

A person commented, "It is a daily chorus of bona fide passengers and taxpayers, @AshwiniVaishnaw. Hon'ble Minister should take appropriate actions to save the life and Lifeline of MMR citizens." A comment read, “No one forced them. They just value their life less. There is always a next train late to waise bhi hua hai.”

A tweet read, "This is a very serious issue every mumbaikar has to survive due to the delay of all the trains." Another person asked, "Why do local trains move at all if they are overloaded. It's the Railways and @grpmumbairesponsibility to ensure Passenger safety. This has always been overlooked. And it's time to change."

A tweet read, “What is happening nowadays daily local trains are running late, and after asking on social media their is no answer from railway authority?” A person tweeted, “This is not just a delay, this is the everyday scene.”

Another news about the railways emerged a few days ago, when a YouTuber was reportedly assaulted by pantry staff at night. He had allegedly filed a complaint about overpriced food.

The Ministry of Railways wrote on X, “After a detailed investigation into the incident involving the mishandling of a passenger on Train No. 14609 Hemkunt Express by the on-board catering staff, @IRCTCofficial has terminated its catering contract with Hotel Rajasthan with immediate effect.”