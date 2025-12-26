Musician born to Canadian mom and Italian dad shares how she ended up spending her childhood in India

A Bali-based musician, born to a Canadian mother and an Italian father, recently shared her story of how she ended up growing up in India. Bianca Nieddu revealed she stayed in the country since she was three months old and relocated only after turning 16. Bianca Nieddu with her parents in India. (Instagram/@biancanieddu)

Nieddu’s parents, Cathy Nieddu and Roberto Nieddu, fell in love after they met in India and eventually purchased a house. Eventually, they decided to raise their daughter in the country.

In a statement to HT.com, Nieddu shared, “I’ve been in India since I was 3 months old, I stayed in India for 16 years and then went to Bali and London for a few years, and now I’m in between Bali and India! My mom has been living here for 30 + years.”

Recalling a fond childhood memory, she said, “One of my favourite childhood memories was going to Ajit Bhawan (heritage hotel) to celebrate Holi! Every year we went, and I loved it! Having birthday parties at my home where all my friends came.”

The video she shared on Instagram shows her parents and snippets from her childhood in India.

How did social media react?

The post prompted a series of positive remarks on Instagram. While some were surprised by her story, others recalled their own.

An individual asked, “That's brilliant! How many languages did you learn to speak while growing up?” Nieddu responded, “I just know Hindi, English and a little bit of Spanish.”

Another added, “You were clearly loved and cherished. What a gift!” A third commented, “I have the same story but the opposite. Indian parents who raised me in Norway.” A fourth wrote, “It's hard not to fall in love with Indian culture tho.”

How did growing up in India change Bianca Nieddu’s life?

She told HT.com, "India also taught me warmth and generosity not just in grand gestures, but in everyday interactions. There was an ease with hospitality, an openness to including others, and a sense that life is meant to be experienced collectively. That perspective continues to shape how I build relationships, how I move through the world, and how I define home.”​