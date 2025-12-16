'My head is too big': Elderly biker's honest answer during helmet check wins praise

A routine traffic check in Madhya Pradesh turned into a widely shared moment on social media after an elderly biker’s honest reply during a helmet check went viral. The video has garnered over 26 million views and more than 1.7 lakh likes. (Instagram/@vivekanandtiwarithetrafficcop)

In a video shared on Instagram by the handle @vivekanandtiwarithetrafficcop, a traffic policeman stops an elderly man riding a motorcycle without a helmet and calmly asks why he is flouting the rule. The man dismounts, smiles and replies, “Sir, mere size ka helmet he nahi milta.”

Initially sceptical, the policeman gives his own helmet and tries to place it on the rider’s head. The helmet, however, stops short, proving the man’s claim. Smiling at the situation, the policeman turns the interaction into a broader message, urging helmet manufacturers to make helmets in all sizes, noting that many riders might face similar issues. “Request kar raha hu, jo helmet ki companies hain woh thoda sa bade size ka bhi helmet banaye. Dada jaise bohot se log aur hain jinka thoda sar bada hai… jinka sar baa hai unke liye bhi aap helmet banaye,” the cop says.

Sharing the clip, the traffic policeman wrote in the caption, “Helmets are necessary for everyone. Request to the company: Make helmets of every size.”

Watch the video below:

How did helmet companies react?

The video quickly gained traction online, racking up over 26 million views and more than 1.7 lakh likes within hours. Social media users flooded the comments section with praise. “Policemen like this should be everywhere,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “I agree even my head does not fit in full face helmet.” A third joked, “Uncle is on premium discount from challans”.

The viral moment also drew responses from helmet manufacturers. Steelbird Helmets commented that they would love to gift the elderly rider a helmet in his size and requested help in connecting with him. “Hi! We would love to gift him one of our helmets in his size. If anyone here knows him personally, please help us connect with him or share his contact details. Thank you!” the company wrote.

Vega Helmets joined in with a brief but enthusiastic response. “Challenge Accepted,” it said.