Nagaland minister takes part in traditional dance, tweets ‘See, I can dance too’

Published on Aug 02, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along tweeted a video that shows him shaking a leg at the traditional festival. 
The image, taken from the video, shows Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shaking a leg at the traditional festival.(Twitter/@AlongImna)
ByArfa Javaid

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along recently took to Twitter to share a dance video from a traditional festival. "See, I can dance too!" he wrote while sharing the video on the micro-blogging site. The video is winning hearts online, and there are possibilities that it may win yours too.

"#Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations," he added. In the video, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along can be seen shaking a leg with traditionally-garbed youths at the Tsungremong festival.

The minister even invited people to visit Nagaland to explore its culture and dance. "Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals," he concluded.

Take a look at the tweet by Temjen Imna Along below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has garnered more than 91,100 views. It has also accumulated over 10,800 likes and has prompted people to post several comments.

"So Cute, celebrate," commented a Twitter user. "So beautiful, I admire your humility and your sense of humour," posted another. "You are a gem...North East on my itinerary now. The music is so resonating and soulful. Thanks for sharing," wrote a third. "Feeling awesome. Smile on your face made my day. Always be happy," expressed a fourth

