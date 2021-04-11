Nasa posts interesting facts about ‘Earth's sister planet’ Venus. Seen it yet?

The social media handles managed by Nasa are treasure troves for space enthusiasts. The space agency often shares amazing pictures and interesting tidbits about the outer space and our own Blue Planet. Those posts never fail to amaze people. Case in point, their recent post about Earth's sister planet Venus.

The post was shared on NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory’s Instagram page on the occasion of National Siblings Day. It is a day observed each year on April 10 in the US and Canada to celebrate the special bond between siblings.

In the caption, the space agency pointed out the similarities and the differences between Earth and Venus. Their post is complete with the images of the two planets.

“On #NationalSiblingsDay, we celebrate #Venus, Earth's sister planet! Like human sisters, Earth & Venus share a lot — similar mass, size, composition. Also like human sisters, their natures can clash wildly — Venus's atmosphere would burn and crush us, but Earth is our perfect home,” they shared.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted some 15 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 20,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“So similar but so different!” wrote an Instagram user. “Charming,” shared another. “Then my bro would be like Venus and I would be like Earth,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on Nasa’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

nasa instagram Topics