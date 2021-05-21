NASA posts pictures of Orion Nebula, netizens are left captivated

NASA's Instagram handle is fun place for any Space enthusiast, thanks to all their wonderful posts. This time, they have shared a mesmerising photograph of the Orion Nebula. It is just 1,500 light-years away from Earth, which makes it the closest large star-forming region to our planet.

This picture is a burst of colours with glimmering stars, and soft clouds of dust and gas. Its caption includes a fun fact about Orion bar, which is compared to a “layered cake” by the space agency.

Ready to get captivated? Take a look:

The post has taken over the Internet with more than a million likes, and more than 5,000 comments. Several answered the question NASA asked in the caption, “How would you describe the Orion Nebula?⁣”

An Instagram user says, “Looks like love,” while another remarks that “space is always mesmerising”

What do you think about the share?