Nasa shares incredible pic of this place on Earth taken from space

If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA will speak to your soul. Even if you’re not, there is a high possibility that the beautiful image will make you gasp in wonder.

“Twilight from the misty skies,” the space agency wrote and shared an image of Moscow taken from space. In the few following lines, this is what they added, “Have you ever ventured to Moscow? The city lights of Moscow and its suburbs seemingly branch out towards an aurora in this stunning photograph taken from the International Space Station (@ISS) as it orbited 263 miles above the Volga River in Russia. The Volga river is considered the longest river in Europe flowing through Central Russia to Southern Russia and into the Caspian Sea.”

They ended the post with a fun fact about the Volga river. Take a look at the post to know more:

Since being posted a day ago on March 13, the post has gathered nearly seven lakh likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many couldn’t stop expressing their wonder. There were many who wrote “Wow” to showcase their reactions.

“That’s so pretty,” shared an Instagram user. “I love this,” said another. “Like a star on the Earth,” expressed a third.

