NASA shares photo of a ‘large, brown-eyed’ sandhill crane. This bird is special because…

NASA’s Instagram page is a treasure trove for space enthusiasts, featuring breathtaking visuals and fascinating insights about the cosmos. However, in their recent share, the space agency has posted something completely different from its usual content. It is a photo of a “large, brown-eyed” crane. NASA shared this image of a sandhill crane on Instagram. (Instagram/@nasa)

What is so special about the bird?

“This sandhill crane is one of the 1,500 different species of plants and animals that make their home at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, which shares space with the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge,” NASA wrote.

“The Space Coast is a particularly favorable environment for sandhill cranes due to the region's shallow freshwater habitats, which provide nesting space and a variety of food sources,” the agency added.

What does the image show?

NASA also posted a detailed description of the photo. “The large, brown eyes of a sandhill crane stare directly into the camera; the crane’s head, its long, grey, narrow neck, and the top of its body are visible. A blue sky with scattered clouds takes up most of the background; the square outline of the Vehicle Assembly Building, including its large, painted NASA ‘meatball’ insignia, can be seen out of focus at the very bottom of the image,” it reads.

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE3I3_Vyg6X/?igsh=MTN0Y2Q2N3Qyem9qYg==

How did social media react?

“So beautiful and the blue sky, ready for a successful rocket day,” an individual posted. Another joined, “It appears to be a beautiful bird.” A third commented, “Learned something new today!” A fourth wrote, “A crane at NASA!”

Also Read: 5 stunning NASA Hubble Telescope images that will make your jaw drop

About sandhill crane:

According to a report by National Geographic, Grus canadensis or sandhill cranes are omnivorous. With an average lifespan of 20 years, they usually grow up to 5 to 6 feet. They typically live in freshwater wetlands. Their diet includes plants, grains, mice, snakes, insects, and worms.

What are your thoughts on this post about a crane by NASA?