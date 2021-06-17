Welcome to Mystic Mountains: Nasa’s Hubble Telescope explores nebula located 7,500 light years away. Watch

If you love seeing the posts exploring and showcasing various celestial objects, this post by Nasa will speak to your soul. Shared on Twitter, the post containing a video features the Carina Nebula captured by the Hubble Telescope. There is possibility that the clip will make you say “Wow”, repeatedly.

“This #HubbleClassic explores a small portion of the Carina Nebula, which is one of the largest star-forming regions in our galaxy. The nebula is about 7,500 light-years away from us and mostly made up of hydrogen gas,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows the mountain-like clouds of the nebula.

Thor Odinson’s Asgard or simply the misty mountain from the Lord of the Rings- we’ll leave the task of finding the resemblance to this nebula to your imagination.

✨ Welcome to the Mystic Mountain ⛰️



This #HubbleClassic explores a small portion of the Carina Nebula, which is one of the largest star-forming regions in our galaxy.



The nebula is about 7,500 light-years away from us and mostly made up of hydrogen gas: https://t.co/ozNYev1d0k pic.twitter.com/n7XnXwgb7Q — Hubble (@NASAHubble) June 8, 2021

Shared on June 8, the clip by Nasa has garnered over 44,000 views and several reactions. While many were amazed at the beautiful celestial body, others were mesmerised by the wonders offered by the universe. Some seconded the fact that the nebula looks like an enigmatic mountain.

Amazing ☺😮😮😮😮😮 — Riajul Islam (@RiajulI44818971) June 9, 2021

Mind boggling — Vicki Moody-Basedow (@BasedowMoody) June 11, 2021

Looks like something out of a movie 😍 — Beta Aquarii ❤'s Doge (@PrimevalCluster) June 8, 2021

Wow 🤩 This craggy fantasy mountaintop enshrouded by wispy clouds looks like a bizarre landscape from Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/AwSeimUtkQ — venus 🧜‍♀️ (@venus47203379) June 9, 2021

What do you think of this share about Carina Nebula by Nasa?

