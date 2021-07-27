Home / Trending / NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area
The image shows NDRF personnel rescuing the dog from the flood-hit Shiroli area in Maharashtra.(Twitter/@ANI)
NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area

The recording opens to the NDRF personnel carefully picking up the stray dog stuck on the roof of a hotel and taking it to a safe place.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 06:26 PM IST

Amid the ravaging floods in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, a sweet story of animal rescue has caught the attention of netizens. Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, a video of the rescue has left many lauding the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who conducted the rescue. The video may leave you feeling pleased too.

“National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue a dog from the rooftop of a hotel in Shiroli area of flood-hit Kolhapur district in Maharashtra,” explains the caption shared alongside the video. The recording opens to the NDRF personnel carefully picking up the stray dog stuck on the roof of a hotel and taking it to a safe place.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on July 26, the clip has amassed over 7,300 views and tons of reactions. People showered the comments section with much appreciation for the personnel. While many pointed out how wholesome the clip was, others thanked the department for helping out the animal.

“The ending is beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice work,” commented another. An individual used a GIF to express their reaction.

What do you think of this rescue?

animal rescued national disaster response force
