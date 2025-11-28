'Neeche koi support nahi tha': BJP leader on Ballia wedding stage that collapsed with bride and groom

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia turned chaotic on Wednesday, 26 November, after the stage built for the couple suddenly collapsed. A shocking video of the incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter)(@JyotiDevSpeaks/X)

The incident took place during a busy moment in the ceremony. The bride and groom were seated on a couch placed at the centre of the elevated platform.

As the couple prepared to greet their guests, several BJP leaders stepped onto the stage to bless them.

A shocking video of the incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Vishal Jyoti Dev Agarwal, with the caption, “The reception stage collapsed while BJP district president and several other officials were climbing onto it to bless the newlywed couple.”

Stage collapses at Ballia wedding:

Ballia BJP president Sanjay Mishra said that the event was of a BJP worker, Abhishek Singh’s brother, and was held at the Ramlila Maidan.

Many BJP leaders were present at the function. He explained that as soon as they went onto the stage to give their blessings to the couple, the platform collapsed.

He stated that the stage had been built with only plywood underneath and did not have proper support. It gave way the moment several people stood on it. Mishra added that around 12 to 14 people were on the stage at the time, but fortunately, no one was harmed.

“Munch aise bana tha neeche ply laga tha neeche koi support nahi tha,” he adds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

X users were shocked and concerned after watching the video of the stage collapsing. Many expressed relief that no one was seriously injured.

One of the users commented, “One of the worst things that can happen in anyone's wedding.”

Another user commented, “Hope everyone is safe.”

The video was shared on November 27, 2025, and since then, it has gained 3.9 lakh views and numerous comments.