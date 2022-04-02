Neeraj Chopra’s dog Tokyo gifted to him by Abhinav Bindra is all grown up now

India’s first ever gold medallist in track and field Neeraj Chopra was showered with a lot of gifts and accolades when he returned home from the Tokyo Olympics last year. Among them was a cute puppy that was gifted to him by ace shooter and India’s first individual gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. The puppy was named Tokyo in honour of the Olympic feat as Neeraj Chopra had shared photos of his meeting with Abhinav Bindra in September last year. Well, the puppy is all grown up now as Neeraj Chopra shared photos with Tokyo in his latest Instagram post.

The post was shared on Instagram two hours ago and it has already received more than three lakh likes. Abinav Bindra has also commented on the post. Neeraj Chopra can be seen pulling his dog’s ears in the first photo while the dog is seen wearing his cap in the other one.

See the post below:

“Tokyo is a big boy now!!” commented Abhinav Bindra. “What a cutie!” commented Maria M. Andrejczyk, a Polish track and field athlete, who won the silver medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. “The cutest pics on internet today,” posted a user.

Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 7, 2021, with a throw of 87.58m in javelin throw. The 24-year-old is a Subedar in the Indian Army.

