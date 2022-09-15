Home / Trending / Netizens agree to Elon Musk's take on 'salted butter'. See post

Netizens agree to Elon Musk's take on 'salted butter'. See post

Published on Sep 15, 2022

Elon Musk's take on 'salted butter' has sparked chatter online and prompted netizens to nod their head in agreement.

The meme on salted butter was shared by Elon Musk on Twitter.&nbsp;(Twitter/@elonmusk)
The meme on salted butter was shared by Elon Musk on Twitter. (Twitter/@elonmusk)
By Arfa Javaid

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk often talks about his companies and share memes or cryptocurrency-related posts on Twitter that go viral in no time and spark chatter online. Case in point, the recent post by the world's richest person on 'salted butter'. Elon Musk recently shared on Twitter that salted butter is excellent at room temperature, and most of us agree with him as we find it troublesome to spread cold butter on our toast.

"Salted butter is amazing, but should be stored at room temperature," wrote Elon Musk while sharing a meme. In the meme shared by Elon Musk, the text reads, "Butter watching the other food items in the fridge from its special tray." The meme is from the horror romance film The Twilight Saga: New Moon and is used about one's undeserved pride. And the text on it reflects a feeling of judgement from people in a better situation.

Take a look at Elon Musk's tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet went viral and has received more than a lakh likes and several comments. It has also received nearly 5,500 retweets and hundreds of quote tweets.

"I've destroyed so many slices of bread with 'spreadable butter'," wrote a Twitter user. "Amen! There is nothing like easy spreadable butter on morning toast," posted another. "I couldn't agree more," commented a third.

its viral elon musk

Sign out