Netizens baffled with optical illusion in couple’s pic with new sofa. Can you spot it?

A picture shared by a couple from Greenwich, London has made netizens scratch their heads in disbelief. Shared on Instagram by Kellie Gnauck, the post shows her with her partner Sam Cassidy and their new velvet sofa. Sounds pretty normal right? But after looking at one picture shared in the post, you may get bamboozled just like other netizens.

The post shared by Gnauck includes three pictures with the new sofa that the couple ordered five months ago, reports LadBible. To celebrate the new piece of furniture, Gnauck and Cassidy decided to take some photos, one of which turned out to be an accidental optical illusion.

“Photo shoot with your new sofa? Sure! Why not! And by pure luck and many blessings, we ended up with picture number 3. Which might just be lockdowns finest achievement,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post and be prepared to be surprised:

Shared on March 20, the post has garnered over 1,200 likes and several comments. While some were baffled to see the photo, others shared how long it took them to find out the optical illusion in the photograph.

“That last photo made me hella confused,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can clearly see who wears the trousers in this house by the 3rd photo,” joked another. “Okay this is freaky,” said a third.

Did you get baffled by this optical illusion too?