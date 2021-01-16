Netizens can’t get enough of this shy puppy who just arrived at a shelter. Watch
A video of a small, shy puppy has received a whole lot of love from netizens on Reddit. Watching the canine cutie make puppy eyes at the volunteer petting her may melt your heart too.
Shared on Reddit, this clip is 10 seconds long. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "This shy girl just arrived at the shelter I volunteer at".
The video opens to a shot of the brown-furred puppy sitting in a corner with a duck-shaped dog toy. The camera person extends their hand forward slightly. Ever so slowly, the canine brings her head within their reach. The individual gently caresses the doggo.
Watch the clip below to see the puppy's super sweet expression
If seeing that video left you gushing, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit 'awww', this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 1.1 lakh upvotes and has simultaneously amassed almost 1,500 comments. Given the high cuteness quotient of the recording, it is no surprise that these numbers are steadily rising.
Here's what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, "She’s a cutie. Hopefully someone takes her home soon".
Another individual wrote, "Those eyes. They touch my soul". "I want to snuggle her and let her know it’s ok," read one comment under the post.
A Reddit user stated, "Please give her lots of love and cuddles for us! I hope she gets adopted soon," while somebody else proclaimed, "She’s like the definition of ‘puppy dog eyes’, so small and sweet. I hope she finds a good home".
What are your thoughts on this?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens can’t get enough of this shy puppy who just arrived at a shelter. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post has an important message about road safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Venomous eastern brown snake found swimming in family’s pool in Australia. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kim Kardashian shares sweet Instagram post for daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo climbs ladder all by himself to get on the roof, netizens are baffled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawdorable: Doggos spin to If You’re Happy And You Know It in this cute video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA uses Mean Girls reference while sharing fascinating picture of Cigar galaxy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Youngest inaugural poet in memory': 22-year-old to read at Biden’s inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proud dad shares post on 10-year-old son’s act of kindness. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice principal writes letter to Tooth Fairy vouching for kid who lost his tooth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can you see the bands of colour’: Asks astronaut while posting pics of the Sun
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magicians to meet online to mark 100 years of sawing people in half trick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Nothing is impossible’: Differently abled Gaza man conquers karate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox