New Zealand’s youngest MP’s haka in parliament goes viral

A video of New Zealand’s youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke from her first appearance in the parliament is going viral. It shows her performing haka, a ceremonial Maori war dance. She performed this traditional ‘war cry’ while delivering a powerful speech dedicated to all tamariki Māori. New Zealand’s youngest MP performing haka in parliament. (Screengrab)

The video is a part of the speech she gave last month. The now-viral video shows her performing the traditional 'haka' or 'war cry'. Many have been sharing the video on social media. Just like this X user who wrote “New Zealand natives' speech in parliament,” while posting the video.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 17.7 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did X users say about this video of the MP?

“For some reason, I thought that this was the most honest and popular parliament,” wrote an X user. “The energy of this young lady [fire emoticons],” posted another. “I wish I knew what they were saying, but their passion is infectious!” expressed a third. “I love it! And everyone around her is completely into it with her,” wrote a fourth.

About Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke:

The 21-year-old is Aotearoa’s youngest MP since 1853, reports NZ Herald. She defeated the country’s longest-serving female MP, Nanaia Mahuta to secure the seat.