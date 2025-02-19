Newly discovered skull uncovers secrets of deadly hunter from 30 million years ago

A groundbreaking discovery in Egypt’s Fayum Desert has unveiled a new species of an ancient carnivorous mammal that once ruled prehistoric ecosystems. Named Bastetodon, this predator belonged to the now-extinct group Hyaenodonta, a lineage of formidable hunters that thrived millions of years before modern carnivores such as lions, wolves, and hyenas appeared. A 300-million-year-old carnivore’s skull was found in Egypt’s Fayum Desert.(X/@heshamsallam)

The discovery—a nearly complete skull—sheds fresh light on Africa’s ancient food chain and offers a glimpse into a world where early primates coexisted with fearsome predators.

A leopard-sized hunter with a deadly bite

According to research, Bastetodon, roughly the size of a leopard, was a dominant force of its time. Armed with razor-sharp teeth and an immensely powerful jaw, it likely preyed on early primates, as well as ancient species of hippos, elephants, and hyraxes.

The fossil was unearthed by researchers from Mansoura University and The American University in Cairo, led by palaeontologist Shorouq Al-Ashqar. Recalling the discovery, Al-Ashqar shared,

“For days, the team meticulously excavated rock layers dating back around 30 million years. Just as we were about to conclude our work, a team member spotted something remarkable—a set of large teeth sticking out of the ground. His excited shout brought the team together, marking the beginning of an extraordinary discovery: a nearly complete skull of an ancient apex carnivore, a dream for any vertebrate palaeontologist.”

Ties to ancient Egyptian mythology

The discovery is not just crucial for understanding prehistoric predators—it also carries a symbolic link to ancient Egyptian mythology. The researchers named the species Bastetodon, after Bastet, the cat-headed goddess associated with protection and power. The suffix “-odon” means “tooth,” honouring the predator’s defining feature—its sharp, formidable bite.

During their study, the research team, known as Sallam Lab, also revisited fossils discovered in Fayum over a century ago. This led to the naming of another hyaenodont species, Sekhmetops, after Sekhmet, the lion-headed Egyptian goddess of war and destruction. These findings confirm that hyaenodonts originated in Africa, challenging earlier theories that linked them to European species.

Once kings, Now extinct

Hyaenodonts were dominant predators for millions of years, spreading from Africa to Europe, Asia, India, and North America. Some evolved into the largest mammalian carnivores in history. However, as Earth’s climate shifted and new predators like early cats, dogs, and hyenas emerged, these more adaptable rivals outcompeted the specialised hyaenodonts, ultimately driving them to extinction.

This discovery not only enriches our understanding of ancient ecosystems but also highlights Africa’s crucial role in mammalian evolution, offering a deeper look into a forgotten world where giant carnivores once reigned supreme.