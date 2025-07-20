Newlywed couple auctions dinner at wedding to pay for honeymoon, internet outraged

A bride and groom have divided opinion by auctioning off a plate of dinner at their wedding. The story, shared on social media, left thousands of people outraged while sparking a conversation about wedding etiquette and the correct behaviour while hosting people. A couple's decision to auction off a plate of food at their wedding sparked outrage online (Representational image)

A wedding auction

The incident was shared by an X account (@turbothad) which claimed that the bride and groom sat their hungry guests down after the ceremony and announced that the first plate of food was up for auction. Only the first plate of food was auctioned off, but the person who bought it would be served before other guests, the newlyweds announced.

After that, the other guests would be served their meals. The couple also revealed that proceeds from the auction would go towards funding their honeymoon in Alaska.

While the unverified incident left internet users outraged, one hungry wedding guest apparently shelled out $1,500 for the first plate of food.

The viral post

Writing about the incident on the social media platform X, the account said: “The bride and groom just sat everyone down and said ‘Alright folks we know everyone’s hungry… So we’re auctioning off the first plate of dinner, whoever buys it gets their table served first. Proceeds go to our Alaska fishing trip honeymoon.’ Plate sold for $1500. Brilliant”.

In a follow-up post, they praised the couple by saying: “Selling to a room full of emotional people drinking on empty stomachs who love you… Genius”.

Incident sparks backlash

Social media users were full of criticism for the couple, calling their stunt improper and rude.

“Sucks that weddings for some are just a money grab. Selling a plate of banquet food, that has already been paid for, at your wedding to your close friends and family, is shameful behavior,” wrote one respondent.

“This is absurd and manipulative. Everyone has spent a lot of money and time to join you at your wedding. Making them pay extra to be served food in a timely manner is terrible,” another said, calling the stunt highly inappropriate.

Several people declared they would have walked out of the wedding. “I would have walked out of that wedding and gotten McDonald's drive-thru on the way home,” one person said. Another wrote: “How I would have walked out WITH my card.”