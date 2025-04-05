Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has a tribal tattoo with a global twist, brother Nikhil Kamath reveals

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who was on a five-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations, recently appeared as a guest on Nikhil Kamath’s WTF podcast. During the conversation, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, shared an interesting personal detail—that his brother, Nithin Kamath, has a traditional Māori tattoo. Māori tattooing, known as tā moko, has deep roots in Eastern Polynesia and evolved uniquely in Aotearoa (New Zealand).(YouTube/@nikhilkamath)

The remark came during an interview where Luxon was asked about a viral video that showed a New Zealand parliamentarian performing the haka in Parliament. While discussing the cultural significance of Māori traditions, Kamath revealed that even Nithin Kamath has a Māori tattoo.

Māori tattooing, known as tā moko, has deep roots in Eastern Polynesia and evolved uniquely in Aotearoa (New Zealand). It is a sacred form of body art that uses intricate patterns and symbols to convey personal identity, ancestry, and social status. The art form is still widely practised today and holds immense cultural value among Māori communities.

During their discussion, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reflected on the challenges of public scrutiny, the impact of global dynamics in today’s world, and his personal life. He also addressed whether entrepreneurs, artists, and business leaders could shape the future of politics. Additionally, he encouraged Indian entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in New Zealand.

“We as a country, to lift the collective living standards of New Zealanders, need to attract more foreign investment. We need to make sure we attract trade and investment,” the PM said.

He highlighted the significance of investors who contribute beyond capital, stating, “Someone who can bring in not just capital for an investment but also bring knowledge, the know-how and skills, and access to markets is valuable to New Zealand businesses. We've just launched, actually, what we call the Active Investor Visa, which offers a pathway to residency in three years. This is a great opportunity to get that connectivity in New Zealand.”

Despite geographical challenges, Luxon emphasised New Zealand’s global engagement: “Despite our distance and where we are placed in the world, we are not an inward-looking people, we're very outward-looking people. We are very engaged in the world, despite our remoteness at times or our geography.”