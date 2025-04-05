Nikhil Kamath podcast: Why Indian entrepreneurs should consider New Zealand? PM Christopher Luxon answers

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently appeared as a guest on Nikhil Kamath’s WTF podcast. During their interaction, the PM opened up about the challenges of public scrutiny, how global dynamics translate in today’s world, his personal life, and whether “entrepreneurs, artists, and business minds be the future of politics.” He also spoke about why Indian entrepreneurs should consider investing in New Zealand. New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the WTF podcast hosted by Nikhil Kamath. (YouTube/@nikhil.kamath)

“We as a country, to lift the collective living standards of New Zealanders, need to attract more foreign investment. We need to make sure we attract trade and investment,” the PM says.

“Someone who can bring in not just capital for an investment, but also bring knowledge, the know-how and skills, and access to markets is valuable to New Zealand businesses. We've just launched, actually, what we call the Active Investor Visa, which offers a pathway to residency in three years. This is a great opportunity to get that connectivity in New Zealand,” he continues.

“Despite our distance and where we are placed in the world, we are not an inward-looking people, we're very outward-looking people. We are very engaged in the world, despite our remoteness at times or our geography,” he also says during the conversation.

PM on his social media bio:

Nikhil Kamath points out that Luxon’s social media bio says “Husband, father, brother, and son” before mentioning “Prime Minister”. The world leader opens up about his core belief, explaining that his job title does not define his identity.

“Who you are and the relationships that you have is what life's ultimately all about. If you put all of your identity into a title and into some perceived status, that will come and go. At some point, I will no longer be Prime Minister of New Zealand, and I absolutely love this job, but I'm not defined by the job,” he says.