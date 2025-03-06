Nikhil Kamath's heartfelt note for Nithin Kamath and Seema Patil: ‘Surviving cancer, brain stroke’

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, congratulated his brother, Nithin Kamath, for winning the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) 2024 award. Nithin was recognized for revolutionizing India’s stockbroking industry with his low-margin, high-volume model, which transformed Zerodha into a billion-dollar company without external funding. Nithin Kamath will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award.(X/@nikhilkamathcio)

Taking to X, Nikhil Kamath expressed his pride and admiration for his brother’s achievement. In his post, he highlighted the significance of the award and its impact on Indian entrepreneurs.

He wrote, “To both you and seems, one year after losing our father, surviving cancer and a brain stroke, for never complaining and always smiling you deserve another kind of award alltogether. In a world filled with glass half empty folk we need more glass half full.”

Take a look at the post:

Nithin Kamath was honored with the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award by an eminent 10-member jury. A self-made entrepreneur, he has successfully bootstrapped Zerodha into a billion-dollar enterprise while actively supporting fintech and climate-focused start-ups, along with various social initiatives.

As the recipient of this esteemed award, Nithin Kamath will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo, set to take place in June 2025.

Journey to recovery

Seema Patil, wife of Nithin Kamath, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. After undergoing an intensive 10-month treatment, she was declared cancer-free.

In February 2024, Nithin Kamath suffered an ischemic stroke, a condition caused by reduced blood supply to the brain. Sharing his experience on social media, Kamath revealed that the stroke initially left him unable to read or write and caused weakness in his facial muscles.

"Slowly getting back to normal," he tweeted, noting that full recovery could take 3-6 months. He recently participated in the Zero1 Fest, discussing health and wealth with Israeli vlogger Nuseir Yassin and The Whole Truth founder Shashank Mehta. Kamath also tagged FITTR, a fitness app, in his post.

