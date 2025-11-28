Nita Ambani asks Shloka Mehta's cousin to design 'AKPV' charms for her Hermes bag

Nita Ambani has added a distinctive and deeply personal accessory to her iconic Hermes handbag. The custom charm set, designed by Shloka Mehta’s cousin Ashna Mehta, founder of Bag Bijoux, has created significant buzz online after she shared a picture of the piece on Instagram. Nita Ambani commissions Shloka Mehta's cousin to design bespoke AKPV charms for her Hermes bag.(Instagram/ohmygashna)

Ashna wrote: “Excited to reveal this labour of love, a bespoke Bag Bijoux masterpiece featuring the initials AKVP, meticulously crafted with rare Brazilian Paraiba tourmalines and natural diamonds, set in 18kt gold. These charms were commissioned by Mrs. Nita Ambani, with each letter representing the names of her grandchildren.”

Take a look here at the post:

The initials stand for Aadiya, Krishna, Prithvi and Veda, the four grandchildren of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

A standout moment at the WPL 2026 auction

Nita Ambani first appeared with the embellished Hermes bag during the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction held in Delhi on Thursday. She was accompanied by Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The charms, displayed prominently on her handbag, immediately drew attention for their elegance and intricate craftsmanship.

Check out the post here:

The story of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Shloka Mehta in 2019 in one of India’s most celebrated wedding ceremonies. Shloka is the daughter of industrialist Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, and jewellery designer Mona Mehta.

The couple, who have known each other since childhood, reportedly got engaged in 2018 in a private ceremony. Their wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex was a lavish affair attended by Bollywood actors, business leaders and international dignitaries.

Among the notable guests were former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai, along with several prominent personalities from the fields of cinema, sports and global business.