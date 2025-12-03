Nita Ambani waves back at Delhi man who spotted her in Connaught Place: 'Ma’am ne hi bol diya. Wow!'

Nita Ambani was recently spotted at Delhi’s iconic Connaught Place market, where she smiled and waved at the crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of her. One Delhi man recorded the moment when Nita Ambani smiled at him and greeted him with a “hi”. Nita Ambani was spotted in Delhi's Connaught Place.

Delhi man’s video of Nita Ambani

The Delhi man posted a video of his short encounter with Nita Ambani on his YouTube channel “Your Moin”. He said the video was taken on November 28.

In the video, he said: “Toh maine socha nahi tha ki aaj mujhe India ke sabse raees aadmi ki wife ko saamne se dekhne ka mauka milega (I never thought that today I would get the opportunity to see the wife of India’s richest man in real life).”

Nita Ambani, 62, is the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. With a net worth exceeding $100 billion, Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest man. Although the billionaire Ambani family is based in Mumbai, Nita Ambani recently made a trip to Delhi where she visited Connaught Place, also known as Rajiv Chowk.

Nita Ambani visits Connaught Place

The Delhi YouTuber’s video shows Nita Ambani stepping out of a white sedan amid heavy security in the historic Delhi market.

Barricades were put up around her car for added security. A number of people gathered close to the car to catch a glimpse of the Reliance Foundation chairperson and noted philanthropist.

In the clip, Nita Ambani was seen dressed in a red co-ord set as she stepped out of the sedan and walked towards the market. She greeted the crowd that had gathered to welcome her.

The Delhi YouTuber claimed that he said “hi” to Nita Ambani and she responded. “Ma’am ne bhi hi bol diya. Wow,” he said in his video.