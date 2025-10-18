Nita Ambani wears T-shirt with Radhika Merchant’s photo on it, showers love on younger daughter-in-law at birthday party

Radhika Merchant celebrated her birthday on October 16 with her loved ones, and now a video from the special moment shared by Orry on Instagram has wowed people. It gives a glimpse of what happened at the special event. Nita Ambani at Radhika Merchant's birthday party. (Instagram/@orry)

“Celebrating Radhika Ambani,” Orry wrote while posting a video. The clip, set to the title track of the iconic American sitcom Friends, shows moments from the birthday party. It captures the guests wearing T-shirts with pictures of Radhika Ambani. One of the photos also shows Nita Ambani sweetly embracing her daughter-in-law.

The video also shows the other guests who attended the event, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani. Not just her family, but her friends were also spotted at the party.

What did social media say?

“How beautiful Nita Ambani is,” commented an Instagram user. Another asked, “What did you give to one of the richest bahus of India on her birthday?” The influencer replied, “A cute viral birthday reel.”

A third expressed, “Richest person by heart and also friends.” A fourth wrote, “Orry’s reels always light up my feed.” While many shared heart emoticons, others wrote “Happy Birthday” to wish Radhika.

Earlier, another video of Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant warmed people’s hearts. Captured during Ganpati festivities, the video showed the Ambani matriarch giving an affectionate hug to her youngest daughter-in-law. Radhika tied the knot with Anant Ambani in 2024.

The moment occurred while the Ambani family welcomed the Ganpati idol, popularly known as 'Antilia Cha Raja,' at their home. “A beautiful moment — Radhika and Nita ma’am. Radhika shares a sweet hug with Nita ma’am,” read the caption posted along with the video.