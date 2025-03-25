‘Nobody helped’: Violent attack on desi woman in Canada caught on camera

A woman was violently attacked on a crowded railway platform in Calgary, Canada as bystanders watched in silence. Footage of the shocking assault has been widely shared online. According to Calgary’s City News Everywhere, the attacker was arrested within half an hour with the help of witnesses. However, the video of people refusing to help the woman, who appears to be Indian, has sparked outrage and accusations of racism online. A viral video shows a woman being attacked in Calgary, Canada.(Instagram/@thecanadapunjabi)

The attack

On Sunday, a man – later identified as one Braydon Joseph James French – approached a woman standing at City Hall/Bow Valley College Station in Calgary, Canada.

According to police, he grabbed her water bottle and splashed water on her face. French then grabbed her jacket and slammed her repeatedly into the walls of the transit shelter where she was standing. He also demanded her phone while shaking her violently.

The woman was heard screaming in the video that has been widely shared online. French eventually walked away without her phone, allowing the woman to call the police. Meanwhile, several people gathered around to witness the attack but nobody stepped in to stop the attacker or help the woman in any way.

The video

The video of the attack was shared on several social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The victim’s perceived ethnicity prompted some to wonder whether the attack was racially motivated.

An Instagram page called The Canada Punjabi shared the footage asking why nobody helped the woman.

“Funny the whole conversation would be to deport if it was the other way around. How about whoever does the crime, does the time. Fair on both ends,” read one Instagram comment.

“Indians chasing life in Canada should watch videos like this before deciding to go there,” another person wrote.

The arrest

Braydon Joseph James French was seen walking away from the platform with his hoodie pulled up to hide his face. According to City News, police managed to track him down 25 minutes after the attack.

In a statement on social media, Calgary Police said the attacker was caught in East Village.

“Thanks to the support of witnesses in the area and to the swift actions of our members, we were able to make an arrest within 25 minutes of this incident,” CPS District 1 commander, Inspector Jason Bobrowich said. “These types of incidents cause concern in the community and will not be tolerated in our city.”

Police say they do not believe the attack was racially motivated. However, their Diversity Resource Team is engaging with the community impacted by this incident, reported City News.