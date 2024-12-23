Noida college students caught in intense fight as slaps fly and hair-pulling unfolds. Video

A startling video has gone viral on the internet, capturing an intense altercation between two female students on the campus of a college in Greater Noida. Shared on the microblogging platform X, the footage has stunned viewers with the sheer ferocity of the fight. Two women were caught in a fierce fight on campus, leaving viewers stunned by the viral footage.(X/@GreaterNoidaW)

The fight unfolds

The video opens with two women locked in a heated clash. One, dressed in a pink hoodie and denim trousers, aggressively pulls the hair of the other, who is clad in a white top and black trousers and appears to be on the ground trying to defend herself. The commotion unfolds as a group of students watches the scene, seemingly hesitant to intervene at first.

The tension escalates when the woman in the pink hoodie attempts to pull off the other woman’s top. This provokes action from the bystanders, with one woman stepping in to separate the two. A second woman joins the effort to break up the fight, but the aggressor continues to slap and pull at the other woman’s hair, refusing to back down. Despite the intervention, the woman in the white top struggles to free herself from the relentless attack.

The video, shared by the account Greater Noida West, was captioned, “Now girls are no less than boys in fighting, there was a fierce fight between two girl students. The viral video is being said to be of GNIMS College of Greater Noida." The motive behind the fight remains unclear, but the footage has sparked widespread debate and reactions online.

Another account, Ghar Ke Kalesh, further amplified the video's reach, bringing in thousands of views and sparking a flood of comments.

One user remarked, “This is shocking—what’s happening in colleges these days?” Another added, “Why didn’t anyone step in earlier?” A different comment read, “Unbelievable behaviour from both sides.” Some users expressed concern for the safety of students, while others criticised the onlookers for their inaction. “Is this what education looks like now?” a disheartened viewer questioned. Others, however, took a lighter tone, with one writing, “Bollywood drama on campus!”