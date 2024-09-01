Noida man, 27, dies of oxygen deficiency during solo bike trip in Leh, Ladakh: Report

A 27-year-old man working in Noida died in Leh on Thursday allegedly of health complications due to oxygen deficiency, according to a report. The 27-year-old man reportedly started his Leh bike trip on August 22.

Chinmay Sharma, originally from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was on a solo bike to the mountainous regions in the union territory of Ladakh, according to a Times of India report. The young man had embarked on the ill-fated trip on August 22.

He worked at a digital marketing agency in Noida, according to the report. He is the only son of his parents, both of whom are teachers in Muzaffarnagar, 129 km from Noida.

According to the report, Chinmay Sharma developed a headache and informed his father on phone on a Monday. By the same evening, he reportedly told his father that he was finding it difficult to breathe.

This is when his father got hotel staff in Leh to take his son to a hospital, the report said.

Sharma died at the hospital in Leh, shortly before his parents reached the town. His body was ultimately transported to his hometown in Muzaffarnagar where he was cremated on Friday.

(Also Read: Chennai family’s dream holiday in Ladakh ends in a nightmare, man shares harrowing experience)

Why tourists in Ladakh are advised to rest on arrival

Several tourists travelling to Ladakh face altitude sickness and acclimatisation issues due to the low oxygen levels in the high-altitude region. Visitors are advised to rest in their hotels or place of stay for around two days for their bodies to adapt to the low-oxygen levels.

What is altitude sickness?

Altitude sickness, also known as acute mountain sickness (AMS), occurs when the body struggles to adjust to lower oxygen levels at high altitudes. Symptoms could include headache, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and difficulty sleeping.