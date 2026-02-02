Edit Profile
    Noida man blows kisses, makes obscene gestures while chasing family's car; 2 arrested after video goes viral

    The Noida Police shared photos of the accused and said that a case has been registered against the two.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 7:05 PM IST
    By Bhavya Sukheja
    Noida police has arrested two men for allegedly harassing a family while driving alongside them and making obscene gestures from their car.

    Police took note of the video after it began circulating widely on social media. (X/@BeingPolitical1)
    Police took note of the video after it began circulating widely on social media. (X/@BeingPolitical1)

    In a viral video shared on X, one of the accused can be seen driving a red MG Hector, blowing flying kisses and gesturing inappropriately towards the family travelling in another vehicle. The clip quickly drew outrage online, with many users calling for strict action.

    The video was shared with the caption, “Noida nights just got creepier: Boys in red MG Hector chase a family car, blow flying kisses & throw obscene gestures like it's entertainment. These entitled clowns think roads are their playground time for @noidapolice to teach them real consequences. Zero tolerance for this garbage.”

    Take a look below:

    Police took note of the video after it began circulating widely on social media and subsequently arrested the two men. Reacting to the post, the Noida Police shared photos of the accused and said that a case has been registered against the two. “A case has been registered in connection with the referenced incident. Two accused individuals have been arrested, the car used in the incident has been taken into police custody, and further legal action is being pursued,” thePolice Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, wrote.

    How did social media react?

    The video has sparked outrage online over public decency.

    “I have witnessed enough nonsense on Noida roads to creep me out. Just left that city. It is traumatising,” one user wrote.

    “Noida Police has caught these guys, and I hope they’ve been given proper treatment so they never do this again. It’s simple in U.P nowadays: you can get an education in school, or you can get an education in a police station. The choice is yours,” commented another.

    “Please name and shame them. Tell the society about the lurking danger . Their neighbors have every right to know about these potential sex offenders,” wrote a third user.

    “Something about Delhi and NCR region isn't right. These incidents are becoming way too common. I think every road can't be policed. Parents of such kids should also take some responsibility,” said another.

    • Bhavya Sukheja
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Bhavya Sukheja

      Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.

