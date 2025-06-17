Noida Police fines 53,500 after video of couple’s PDA on speeding bike goes viral

A video of a couple riding recklessly on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has sparked widespread concern on social media, leading to swift action by the authorities. The clip, filmed by passengers from a moving car, shows the woman seated on the petrol tank of a bike, hugging the rider from the front. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, and the motorcycle appeared to be speeding, flouting basic road safety norms. Noida Police fined a couple ₹ 53,500 after a viral video showed them engaging in PDA on a speeding bike, ignoring all safety rules. (X/@LalitBhati73)

The footage, which quickly went viral, clearly displays the registration number of the two-wheeler. Reacting to the public outcry, Noida Traffic Police issued an e-challan amounting to ₹53,500 against the bike owner for multiple violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Confirming the action, the Noida Traffic Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Taking cognisance of the said complaint, action has been taken against the concerned vehicle for violating traffic rules by issuing an e-challan (fine of ₹53,500) as per the regulations.”

Check out the tweet here:

Similar incident in Hapur

This is not the first time such a case has emerged in Uttar Pradesh. In 2023, a similar video surfaced from Hapur district, where a couple was filmed engaging in public display of affection while riding a motorcycle on National Highway 9. The woman, seated on the petrol tank and facing her partner, was seen hugging him tightly. Again, neither of the two was wearing a helmet, putting their lives in clear danger.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Simbhaoli police station. Upon the video gaining traction online, the Hapur Police responded swiftly by issuing a challan of ₹8,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a tweet, the Hapur Police shared an image of the fine slip and wrote, “Photos of a couple doing stunts on a bike on the National Highway under Simbhaoli police station area went viral on social media. Taking immediate cognisance, #Hapurpolice issued a challan of ₹8000/- for the said bike under the MV Act. Legal action is being taken by @Uppolice.”