Noida Police reacts to duo drinking water from each other's mouth

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 02, 2023 09:20 AM IST

The video of the duo was filmed in Noida Sector-78. Here's what the police had to say about the video.

A duo from Noida has gone viral on social media after a video of them drinking water and spitting it into each other's mouths was filmed and shared. Since the clip was posted, many people reacted to it, including Noida police.

Snapshot of the Noida dup. (X/@Greater Noida West)
"After Delhi Metro, now such indecent people have started arriving in cof Noida Sector-78 who are making such ridiculous reels for likes and comments. There should be a ban on making such reels in public places," wrote X handle Greater Noida West on the microblogging platform.

In the video the page shared, you can see the woman drinking water out of a bottle. Then, when a man comes near her, she spits the water in his mouth. But that's where the clip ends. The man then reciprocates the same gesture with the woman.

Watch the video of the duo here:

This post was shared on November 1. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 42,000 views. The share has also received numerous likes and comments.

The official X handle of DCP Noida replied to the video by saying, “For effective patrolling/checking and necessary action in the area, Station Incharge Sector-113 Noida (Mob-8851066516) has been directed to keep a vigilant eye in future. Identification is being done with the help of cyber cell!”

Here's how others reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "@noidapolice @DCPCentralNoida

Please identify those who commit such acts in public places and take strict action against them."

A second said, "What nonsense."

"Shame. These types of things should not been done in public places," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Administration should take action to stop this nuisance."

