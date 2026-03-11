Noida startup founder questions AI support after boarding pass error: 'Some problems need a human'

A Noida-based startup founder has questioned the use of AI-powered customer support after a spelling mistake on his sister’s boarding pass led to a stressful situation at an airport in Uttar Pradesh. He said the issue became harder to resolve because the airline’s automated support system failed to recognise their booking details during a call. The founder said that the problem began at Gorakhpur Airport when security flagged a minor spelling error on his sister’s boarding pass. (Unsplash/Representational image )

Swapnil Srivastav, founder of the children’s clothing brand Kidbea, described the incident in a post on X. He said that the problem began at Gorakhpur Airport when security flagged a minor spelling error on his sister’s boarding pass. “My sister had a spelling mistake on her boarding pass. Just the last letter of her name. Security stopped her. Sent us to the counter. Counter said call Akasa support,” he wrote.

Srivastav said they tried calling the airline but were connected to an AI agent that struggled to recognise the booking reference number. “We said the PNR like 5-6 times. AI couldn’t recognise it. Not even once,” he wrote, adding that the situation became stressful as boarding time approached.

Frustrated, they returned to the airline counter, where staff eventually corrected the mistake manually after about 30-40 minutes. Reflecting on the experience, Srivastav questioned the decision to rely on automated support for urgent customer issues.

“The person calling support is already having a bad day. They’re not calling to chat. They’re calling because something went wrong. That’s the worst time to make them repeat a PNR to a bot 6 times,” he wrote.

“Some problems just need a human on the other side. AI is powerful. But knowing where not to use it is the real skill,” he added.