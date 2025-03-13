Nora Fatehi’s bodyguard’s heroic rescue of little girl at movie theatre wows internet

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, celebrated for her mesmerising performances in Bollywood, was recently seen sharing a heartwarming moment at a movie theatre. In a viral video circulating on Instagram, Nora is seen in a theatre with a young girl when an unexpected incident unfolds. Many took to the comments section to praise the bodyguard. -.(Instagram)

In the video, Nora is seen handing popcorn to the little girl when she suddenly loses balance and is about to fall backward. Just as the child begins to topple, a bodyguard sitting a few seats away leaps into action and catches her just in time. His quick reflexes prevented what could have been a serious accident, and the video has since taken social media by storm.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has gathered thousands of reactions, with users flooding the comments section with heart and fire emojis. One user humorously wrote, “Even the little kiddo was like, ‘Who’s this superhero?’” Many praised the bodyguard for his heroic save, calling it a true display of alertness and responsibility.

Another added, “That's exactly why we love Nora fatehi she's so adorable and really a kind human being my God bless her pure heart.”

Nora Fatehi, originally from Canada, has become a sensation in Bollywood with her electrifying dance performances and acting skills. She gained widespread recognition with her song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, which became a chartbuster. She has since appeared in films like Street Dancer 3D, Batla House, and Bhuj: The Pride of India, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the industry. Apart from her film career, she is also a sought-after performer and reality show judge.

